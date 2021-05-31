L & S Advisors Inc Invests $1.77 Million in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $301,555,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 664,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,950,000 after acquiring an additional 640,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,434,507 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $457,809,000 after acquiring an additional 611,524 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,235,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $210,061,000 after acquiring an additional 531,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $63,182,000. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.54.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $205.31 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.58 and a 12 month high of $206.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $193.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.20. The company has a market capitalization of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.