L & S Advisors Inc Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 63.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 401.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Five Below from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

FIVE opened at $184.12 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.61 and a 12 month high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.80.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $858.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total value of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $3,360,898. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

