LABS Group Reaches 1-Day Volume of $745,525.00 (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 27.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. One LABS Group coin can now be purchased for $0.0148 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded up 42.7% against the U.S. dollar. LABS Group has a total market capitalization of $11.18 million and $745,525.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

LABS Group Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LABS Group should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LABS Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

