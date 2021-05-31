Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 78.9% in May

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the April 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 329,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 275,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund in the first quarter worth about $1,054,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period.

About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.

