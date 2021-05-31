Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) Short Interest Up 78.9% in May

Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, an increase of 78.9% from the April 29th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64. Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $20.66.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%.
About Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund
Lazard Global Total Return and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Lazard Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in stocks of companies with market capitalization over $5 billion.
