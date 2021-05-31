Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. Has $7.94 Million Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 47.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,438 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises about 6.5% of Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $7,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,490,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,452,000 after buying an additional 873,411 shares during the period. Park Capital Group bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $89,440,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3,526.2% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 258,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,141,000 after purchasing an additional 251,063 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK opened at $112.10 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $60.61 and a 12 month high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.07.

