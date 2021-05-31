Level Four Advisory Services LLC Acquires 855 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CROX. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Crocs in the first quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $905,625.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,225.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Rees sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total transaction of $7,763,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 919,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,194,898.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,016 shares of company stock worth $10,492,025. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CROX shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $104.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $95.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.40.

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $101.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.81. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.82. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.91 and a 12-month high of $109.91.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.61. Crocs had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 121.70%. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

