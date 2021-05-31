Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) Short Interest Update

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Liberty Global stock. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

LBTYB stock opened at $26.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.55. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $38.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.