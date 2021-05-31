Liberum Capital Raises Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Price Target to GBX 197

Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) had its price target lifted by Liberum Capital from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 197 ($2.57) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.77) target price on shares of Premier Miton Group in a research report on Friday.

Shares of PMI traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) on Friday, reaching GBX 173 ($2.26). 403,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of £273.19 million and a PE ratio of 33.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 168.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 149.68. Premier Miton Group has a 52-week low of GBX 88 ($1.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 180 ($2.35).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.55%.

In related news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea purchased 1,065 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.85 ($2,351.52).

About Premier Miton Group

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

