Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 3,262 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 13.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,383 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EFG. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 14,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $108.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.43 and a 200 day moving average of $101.62. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

