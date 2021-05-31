Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 203,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 39,139 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Amcor by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 120,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amcor by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of Amcor by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 56,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.80 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $9.14 and a 1-year high of $12.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Amcor’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.44%.

In other Amcor news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.