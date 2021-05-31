Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $121.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.71. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $57.64 and a twelve month high of $122.80. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company’s revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.83%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CINF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.75.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

