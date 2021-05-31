Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,160 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,963 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group makes up about 1.0% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 45,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 20,577 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 12,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.36.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $191.35 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.13 and a 52-week high of $193.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.51 and a 200-day moving average of $164.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.97% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

In other news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total transaction of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

