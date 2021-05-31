LikeCoin (LIKE) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $34,412.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 31st. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0210 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LikeCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a total market cap of $21.67 million and approximately $34,412.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00083663 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002651 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00019206 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.83 or 0.01020237 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,622.53 or 0.09603882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00091365 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,037,179,157 coins and its circulating supply is 1,030,760,046 coins. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

Buying and Selling LikeCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

