Lincoln National Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSTA. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,631,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,527 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 488,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after buying an additional 224,443 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,493,000. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 511,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after buying an additional 78,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,072,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Shares of FSTA stock opened at $43.15 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $43.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.