Lincoln National Corp Has $363,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6,283.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,377,000 after buying an additional 5,861 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

JKG opened at $251.08 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $126.19 and a 12-month high of $255.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.41 and a 200-day moving average of $210.78.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.