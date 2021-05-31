Lincoln National Corp Invests $344,000 in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)

Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IDRV. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,200,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 125.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $731,000.

IDRV stock opened at $48.02 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.86. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

