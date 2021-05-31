Linde plc (LIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 2nd

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.06 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Linde has a payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Linde to earn $11.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $300.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Linde has a one year low of $197.26 and a one year high of $303.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.23. Linde had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.66%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Linde will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $311.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $333.00 to $358.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.53.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

