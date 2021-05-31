Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Littelfuse’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.98 and the highest is $2.26. Littelfuse reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 207%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Littelfuse will report full-year earnings of $8.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.91 to $9.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Littelfuse.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on LFUS. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Littelfuse has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

In other news, SVP Alexander Conrad sold 2,500 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Also, CFO Meenal Sethna sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $306,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,803,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,114 shares of company stock valued at $5,412,707. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 151.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Littelfuse by 326.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFUS traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $261.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,371. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Littelfuse has a 1 year low of $157.95 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Littelfuse (LFUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.