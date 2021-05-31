Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2,652.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded down $2.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $382.20. 936,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $106.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $385.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $360.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.87%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

