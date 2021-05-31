LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on the stock.

LMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. LondonMetric Property presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 240 ($3.14).

Shares of LON LMP opened at GBX 234.80 ($3.07) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 224.52. The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 823.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. LondonMetric Property has a 1 year low of GBX 203.40 ($2.66) and a 1 year high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. LondonMetric Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

LondonMetric Property Company Profile

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

