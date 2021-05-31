LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMP. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 240 ($3.14).

LON:LMP opened at GBX 234.80 ($3.07) on Thursday. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.40 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 823.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 225.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 224.52.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a GBX 2.35 ($0.03) dividend. This is a boost from LondonMetric Property’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. LondonMetric Property’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

