LondonMetric Property’s (LMP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) in a research note published on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on the stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LMP. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.94) price objective on shares of LondonMetric Property in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LondonMetric Property currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 240 ($3.14).
LON:LMP opened at GBX 234.80 ($3.07) on Thursday. LondonMetric Property has a fifty-two week low of GBX 203.40 ($2.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 245.20 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 823.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 225.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 224.52.
LondonMetric Property Company Profile
LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.
