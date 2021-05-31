Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 420 Shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,938 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The First Bancshares were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The First Bancshares by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The First Bancshares by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

The First Bancshares stock opened at $39.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.10 and a one year high of $40.46. The stock has a market cap of $820.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.15.

The First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 26.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from The First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

About The First Bancshares

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

