Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $472,000 Position in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SP Plus worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SP Plus by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in SP Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SP Plus by 249.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. bought a new position in SP Plus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SP Plus alerts:

Shares of SP stock opened at $32.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $758.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $36.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. Analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

SP has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In related news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Ricchiuto sold 3,500 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $119,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

SP Plus Profile

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP).

Receive News & Ratings for SP Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.