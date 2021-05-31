LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LYTS. Roth Capital dropped their price target on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

LYTS opened at $9.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $246.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. LSI Industries has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.75.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $72.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.07 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 135.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

