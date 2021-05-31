Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) will announce earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.24 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Luminex posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.07. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $110.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LMNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $36.89. 326,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 991,201. Luminex has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $41.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Luminex’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Luminex in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 83.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the first quarter worth about $112,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luminex during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Luminex by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Company Profile

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

