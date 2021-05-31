Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) to announce earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.94). Lumos Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.65) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.77). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($5.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.77) to ($3.23). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LUMO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.48. 4,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,696. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. Lumos Pharma has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $87.46 million, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 117,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumos Pharma by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lumos Pharma by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 39.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lumos Pharma

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

