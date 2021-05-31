Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Short Interest Up 38.9% in May

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 209,000 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the April 29th total of 150,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 48,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $12.14 on Monday. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $633.88 million, a P/E ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%. As a group, research analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In related news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $57,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,395.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Luther Burbank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Luther Burbank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 15.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

