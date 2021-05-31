MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. Summit Partners L P grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2,593.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners L P now owns 888,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,915,000 after purchasing an additional 855,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,738,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,787,000 after purchasing an additional 665,527 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $20,065,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $16,943,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $12,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CFO John Kober sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $76,293.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $128,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,678,895. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.88. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -845.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.24. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.71.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 23.60%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

