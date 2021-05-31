Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSGS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,292,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,490,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,819,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.86.

MSGS opened at $185.04 on Monday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.92) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

