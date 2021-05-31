MAI Capital Management Has $331,000 Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

MAI Capital Management cut its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,490,000 after buying an additional 1,332,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teradyne by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,363,000 after acquiring an additional 775,186 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after acquiring an additional 97,008 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 80.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,557,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,567,000 after acquiring an additional 696,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Teradyne by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,525,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,857,000 after acquiring an additional 363,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.56.

TER opened at $132.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.77 and a twelve month high of $147.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $782.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

In other Teradyne news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares in the company, valued at $4,834,326.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edwin J. Gillis sold 19,015 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,116,179.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,826.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,672 shares of company stock valued at $14,488,401. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

