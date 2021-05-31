MAI Capital Management Invests $548,000 in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

MAI Capital Management bought a new position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,656 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CRH by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of CRH by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of CRH during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. 4.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.03.

CRH stock opened at $52.07 on Monday. CRH plc has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The firm has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5736 per share. This represents a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.39%.

CRH Profile

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

