MAI Capital Management Purchases 1,778 Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

MAI Capital Management grew its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in NiSource were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get NiSource alerts:

NiSource stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. NiSource Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.09 and a 52 week high of $26.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.31.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet downgraded NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of NiSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $111,150.00. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.