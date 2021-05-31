MAI Capital Management Sells 6,315 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1,491,955.6% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 268,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 268,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 248,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,769,000 after purchasing an additional 57,699 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Moller Financial Services raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 399,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 39,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 962,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,758,000 after acquiring an additional 30,560 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDA opened at $54.12 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $54.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.57.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.