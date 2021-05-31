Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New reduced its stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 19.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 6.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 88,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFC opened at $20.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $22.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.61.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 7.52%. Equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC increased their target price on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $28.50 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.07.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

