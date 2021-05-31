Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 3.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $448,000. Conning Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 283,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 27,069 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day moving average is $49.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of -37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $61.97.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.07.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

