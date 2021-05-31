Mariner LLC Buys 1,839 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $47.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.20. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SYF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul Whynott sold 20,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $814,284.80. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

