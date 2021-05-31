Mariner LLC Makes New $909,000 Investment in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 90,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. Mariner LLC owned 0.07% of Foley Trasimene Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Foley Trasimene Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. 57.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $14.51.

About Foley Trasimene Acquisition

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

