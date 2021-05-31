Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Buys 19,383 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 372.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,383 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYX opened at $101.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.86 and its 200-day moving average is $94.24. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $102.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 35,294 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $3,371,635.82. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,015 shares in the company, valued at $7,548,302.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

