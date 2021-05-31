Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 374.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Okta by 14.1% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter worth approximately $1,691,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Okta by 6.0% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,716,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total value of $3,214,525.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,418 shares of company stock valued at $13,847,219 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.35.

Shares of OKTA stock opened at $222.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $251.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.49. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.06 and a 1 year high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.86% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

