Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $2 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 374.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,456 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 30,683 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,355 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,731 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 10,285 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other Best Buy news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $225,918.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,600,588 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $116.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.76. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.23 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.47% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

BBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Best Buy from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.53.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.