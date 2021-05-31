Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Increases Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 374.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,368 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 25,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 26,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

WMB opened at $26.34 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.50. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $26.73.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

