Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 10,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.96, for a total value of $991,278.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,200 shares of company stock valued at $3,953,900. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.92.

Maxim Integrated Products stock opened at $102.01 on Monday. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.93 and a 12-month high of $102.62. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.83.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.