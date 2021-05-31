Medallia (MDLA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Medallia has set its Q1 2022

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 31.15% and a negative return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Medallia to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE MDLA opened at $25.67 on Monday. Medallia has a twelve month low of $23.11 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

In other news, CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of Medallia stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total transaction of $374,235.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 435,978 shares in the company, valued at $12,939,827.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,130,286 shares in the company, valued at $30,902,019.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,929 shares of company stock valued at $9,971,805 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

