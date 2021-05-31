Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on May 31st, 2021

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDIBY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mediobanca reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

