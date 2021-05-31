Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MDIBY. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Mediobanca reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $6.40 and a 12-month high of $12.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

