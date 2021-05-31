Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MDT. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $126.59 on Friday. Medtronic has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $170.65 billion, a PE ratio of 59.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

See Also: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.