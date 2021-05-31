MesChain (MES) Price Up 33.4% Over Last Week

MesChain (CURRENCY:MES) traded up 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 31st. One MesChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. MesChain has a total market capitalization of $228,918.72 and approximately $20,645.00 worth of MesChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, MesChain has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.93 or 0.00058338 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $112.04 or 0.00312285 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.48 or 0.00190875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $301.48 or 0.00840316 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MesChain Coin Profile

MesChain’s total supply is 5,282,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 899,700,232 coins. MesChain’s official Twitter account is @MeschainMES . The official website for MesChain is www.meschain.io

