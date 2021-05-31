Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Stock Position Decreased by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,434 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $22,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 652,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,994,000 after purchasing an additional 89,419 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 285,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Methode Electronics by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 459,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,888,291.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 13,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $634,506.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,234,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,029,552.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,979 shares of company stock worth $2,095,777. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Methode Electronics stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 108,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,292. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.27.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $295.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.72 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 14.10%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

