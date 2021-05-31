MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MFA. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of MFA Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.30.

Shares of NYSE:MFA opened at $4.37 on Friday. MFA Financial has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $4.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.00.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a net margin of 89.30% and a return on equity of 14.56%. As a group, research analysts expect that MFA Financial will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kaizen Financial Strategies boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 39,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in MFA Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in MFA Financial by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 3,333 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MFA Financial

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

