Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) Short Interest Up 41.5% in May

Middlefield Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:MBCN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 197,500 shares, an increase of 41.5% from the April 29th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBCN opened at $24.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.99 million, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.89. Middlefield Banc has a twelve month low of $17.15 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Analysts anticipate that Middlefield Banc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Middlefield Banc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Middlefield Banc in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Michael C. Voinovich bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. Corporate insiders own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Middlefield Banc by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 92,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,557 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 24.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 28.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 95,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 21,308 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Middlefield Banc by 8.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts.

