Mithril (MITH) One Day Trading Volume Tops $11.22 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 31st. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded 80.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market cap of $52.29 million and $11.22 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00017607 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00202020 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001168 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000015 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000794 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

MITH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.